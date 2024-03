Posted: Mar 04, 2024 7:34 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 7:34 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and Hilton Garden Inn in Bartlesville Oklahoma is here to help you celebrate the day in the Ville.

St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl is the event featuring food, drinks, door prizes, karaoke, and the entree is free.

The event will be held on March 16 at 4 p.m.