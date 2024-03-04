Posted: Mar 04, 2024 10:11 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The mission of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is to speak for the best interests of abused and neglected children in district and tribal courts in northeast Oklahoma. They promote and support quality volunteer representation for children to provide each child with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a non-profit oganization that depends on grants and fundraisers. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mark Ogle with CASA introduced us to the Paper Doll project. Mark said that for the first time, the event will be held during the month of April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, in all six counties (Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington) where CASA provides services to children in foster care.

Each county will compete in the “Battle of the Counties” to see who can raise the most funds and have the most dressed dolls displayed during the month of April. The winning county of the "Battle of the Counties" will have the honor of being presented with our new Champion Traveling Trophy to display for the year.

To participate, a business, organization, church, individual agree to sponsor “foster”, name and dress up a doll(s) (wooden cutout of a child, 3T to 4T) and display them in their business or a public location during the month of April. All clothing, shoes, and other items collected with the dolls will be distributed to children living in foster care.

“Having been a foster parent, my wife and I saw firsthand the difference it can make having a CASA volunteer advocate assigned to a foster child’s case," said Mark Ogle, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma. “I invite you to join other sponsors in your community to ensure that a CASA of Northeast Oklahoma volunteer advocate can be there for an abused and neglected child living in foster care.”

Sponsorship Levels

Gold - $1,000 (Sponsor receives four dolls and recognition on CASA of Northeast Oklahoma’s social media and other promotional information.)

Silver - $750 (Sponsor receives three dolls and recognition on CASA of Northeast Oklahoma’s social media and other promotional information.)

Bronze - $500 (Sponsor receives two dolls and recognition on CASA of Northeast Oklahoma’s social media and other promotional information.)

The CASA movement is central to fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation by making sure a qualified, compassionate adult will fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.