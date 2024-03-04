Posted: Mar 04, 2024 10:24 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 10:48 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners convened for a regular Monday morning meeting with the absence of member Troy Friddle. Chairman Timmie Benson and Vice-Chairman Paul Crupper continued on in what was a shorter meeting than usual.

The Commissioners first approved a resolution on a 5-year CIRB Plans Project. Next, the Commissioners discussed a letter of support for CED application for the Bridge Investment Program.

Laurie Summers was absent as well, so there was no emergency management update. The Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.