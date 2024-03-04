Posted: Mar 04, 2024 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 3:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A few weeks ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners had agreed to allow Higgins Construction to inspect certain county-owned buildings. They will work with architects and engineers to make sure those buildings are in working order and this inspection is part of the deferred maintenance schedule that the Board had agreed to passing at a previous meeting.

Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction says there are between 26 and 28 structures that he, along with other architecture and engineering firms will be inspecting throughout the county. He goes on to explain what they will be doing.

This will cost just over $42,000 and Higgins says it won't need to happen again for another ten years.