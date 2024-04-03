Posted: Mar 04, 2024 3:52 PMUpdated: Mar 04, 2024 8:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

Crews are fighting a grass fire Monday in a mostly rural area on the northside of Bartlesville.

According to reports, the fire is located north of Herrick Street and Lupa Street, east of Virginia Avenue. Reports indicate crews are putting out hot spots currently, and no major structures or homes are threatened at this time.

Another fire was just reported in Osage County near the former location of Osage Casino-Bartlesville on Allen Road.