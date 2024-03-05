Posted: Mar 05, 2024 6:37 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 7:07 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Junior Livestock Show starts Thursday, March 6, at the Washington County Fairgrounds at 1109 N Delaware St, Dewey.

Thursday Schedule Starting at 9 am

Swine Show

Market Broiler Show

Meat Rabbit Show

Friday Schedule Starting at 9 am

Sheep Show

Goat Show

Cattle Show at 3 pm

KWON and KRIG will broadcast live from the event on Thursday and Friday starting at 1pm. Bartlesville Radio will also broadcast Saturday evening prior to the Sale of Champions.

Our broadcasts are sponsored by: Mid America Farm and Ranch; Keith Swan Insurance: Sunrise Donuts: Wise Boot and Shoe Repair; Union State Bank; American Heritage Beef Company; Roman's Outdoor Power; South Coffyville Stockyard; R.E.P.; Bartnet IP; Totel CSI; Rainey Custom Butchering; Totah Communications; and Arvest Bank.