Posted: Mar 05, 2024 7:36 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 7:38 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Spring cleaning is the part of spring everyone dreads, save those who actually like cleaning. As a home owner, renter, or property owner, yard work is apart of community work. It is also a way of keeping up the friendly competition between you and your neighbors.

This year’s free debris collection for Bartlesville will be held May 6 through the 10. Residents can place trash bags and tree limb piles at their normal trash collection spots. The debris will be picked up on your normal trash day and will not require yard waste stickers or any restrictions on the color of bags.

The items that will qualify for pick up are as follows:

Leaves

Grass

Lawn clippings

Limbs & branches

The limbs and branches must be cut and not exceed four feet or 50 pounds. This service is only available for private residents and there is no limit on the number of bags that resident can put in their respective areas. All extra bags or items of household refuse must be marked with a red refuse sticker.

For more information call 918-338-4130.

(Photo curtsy of cityofbartlesville.org).