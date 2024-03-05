Posted: Mar 05, 2024 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 9:59 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland was on our guest on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday.

Mayor Copeland reviewed last night's city council meeting starting with the Bartlesville Education Authority issuing it's Educational Facilities Lease Bonds (Bartlesville Public Schools Project) Series 2024 in an amount not to exceed $10.5 M. This is know as a conduit or pass through financing process for the schools.