Posted: Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 10:30 AM
Bartlesville Special Olympics Grand Area Young Athletes Event Saturday
Tom Davis
Bartlesville Special Olympics invites you come play with them and bring all the kids ages 3-7!
This is the Grand Area Young Athletes event Saturday, March 9, from 9:30am to 11:45am to the Bartlesville High School Indoor Facility on Hillcrest Drive.
Registration can happen the day of the event at 9:30am, but it would be helpful to register ahead of time by calling Naudia Jackson at 918-440-1900.
The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.
