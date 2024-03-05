Posted: Mar 05, 2024 12:02 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 12:02 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County Court Monday afternoon on the charge of threatening an act of violence. 19-year-old Mikia Stanley was arrested March 3rd after it was reported that death threats were being made to the victim in this case via text message.

According to an affidavit, Stanley had sent messages about the victim stating she would slit her throat and bash the victims face in. Stanley told police that the victim in this case had been stealing her grandmother’s medical marijuana and her clothes. Stanley told police she was tired of it happening, so she texted “the most extreme thing” to try to get them to stop.

Stanley posted her $2,500 bond and her next court date is set for April 3rd at 9 a.m.