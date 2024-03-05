Posted: Mar 05, 2024 12:42 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 12:42 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Aerospace and Aeronautics Commission will consider two grants applications Wednesday that would impact Bartlesville.

According to an agenda, the commission will consider approving a $1.1 million grant for constructing a new taxiway at Bartlesville Municipal Airport. If approved, the state grant would be supplemented with $737,000 of federal funds and $101,000 in local funding.

The commission will also consider approving a $20,000 grant application from Bartlesville Public Schools for the district’s aviation education program.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the first floor commission room at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Aerial photo of Bartlesville Municipal Airport courtesy Eric Salard