Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election Results

News

Elections

Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 6:42 PM

Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election Results

Nathan Thompson

Here are the latest election results in Oklahoma for the March 5 Presidential Primary. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.

These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, March 8. Federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, March 12.

Data is shown at the state level and also broken down by Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. Candidates are shown in the order they appeared on the ballot.

 

 

STATEWIDE PRESIDENT 80 OF 1984 PRECINCTS REPORTING

    PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
      JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
      7,831 78.2%
      MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
      635 6.34%
      CENK UYGUR
      155 1.55%
      STEPHEN LYONS
      421 4.2%
      ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
      126 1.26%
      DEAN PHILLIPS
      844 8.43%

    PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
      CHASE OLIVER
      32 60.68%
      JACOB HORNBERGER
      21 39.62%

    PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
      ASA HUTCHINSON
      49 0.2%
      VIVEK RAMASWAMY
      69 0.28%
      RON DeSANTIS
      337 1.35%
      RYAN L. BINKLEY
      36 0.14%
      DAVID STUCKENBERG
      55 0.22%
      DONALD J. TRUMP
      19,993 79.9%
      NIKKI HALEY
      4,337 17.33%
      CHRIS CHRISTIE
      148 0.59%

 

PRESIDENT - WASHINGTON COUNTY 5 OF 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING

 

    PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
      JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
      196 75.38%
      MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
      19 7.31%
      CENK UYGUR
      4 1.54%
      STEPHEN LYONS
      13 5%
      ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
      3 1.15%
      DEAN PHILLIPS
      25 9.62%

 

    PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
      CHASE OLIVER
      1 100%
      JACOB HORNBERGER
      0 0%

 

    PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
      ASA HUTCHINSON
      2 0.19%
      VIVEK RAMASWAMY
      2 0.19%
      RON DeSANTIS
      22 2.11%
      RYAN L. BINKLEY
      0 0%
      DAVID STUCKENBERG
      1 0.1%
      DONALD J. TRUMP
      832 79.69%
      NIKKI HALEY
      182 17.43%
      CHRIS CHRISTIE
      3 0.29%

 

PRESIDENT - NOWATA COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING

 

    PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
      JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
      MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
      CENK UYGUR
      STEPHEN LYONS
      ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
      DEAN PHILLIPS

 

    PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
      CHASE OLIVER
      JACOB HORNBERGER

 

    PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
      ASA HUTCHINSON
      VIVEK RAMASWAMY
      RON DeSANTIS
      RYAN L. BINKLEY
      DAVID STUCKENBERG
      DONALD J. TRUMP
      NIKKI HALEY
      CHRIS CHRISTIE

 

PRESIDENT - OSAGE COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING

 

    PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
      JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
      MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
      CENK UYGUR
      STEPHEN LYONS
      ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
      DEAN PHILLIPS

 

    PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
      CHASE OLIVER
      JACOB HORNBERGER

 

    PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
      ASA HUTCHINSON
      VIVEK RAMASWAMY
      RON DeSANTIS
      RYAN L. BINKLEY
      DAVID STUCKENBERG
      DONALD J. TRUMP
      NIKKI HALEY
      CHRIS CHRISTIE

 


