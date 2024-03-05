Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 6:42 PM

Here are the latest election results in Oklahoma for the March 5 Presidential Primary. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.

These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, March 8. Federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, March 12.

Data is shown at the state level and also broken down by Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. Candidates are shown in the order they appeared on the ballot.

STATEWIDE PRESIDENT 80 OF 1984 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 7,831 78.2%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 635 6.34%

CENK UYGUR 155 1.55%

STEPHEN LYONS 421 4.2%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 126 1.26%

DEAN PHILLIPS 844 8.43%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER 32 60.68%

JACOB HORNBERGER 21 39.62%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 49 0.2%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 69 0.28%

RON DeSANTIS 337 1.35%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 36 0.14%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 55 0.22%

DONALD J. TRUMP 19,993 79.9%

NIKKI HALEY 4,337 17.33%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 148 0.59%

PRESIDENT - WASHINGTON COUNTY 5 OF 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR 196 75.38%

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 19 7.31%

CENK UYGUR 4 1.54%

STEPHEN LYONS 13 5%

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO 3 1.15%

DEAN PHILLIPS 25 9.62%

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER 1 100%

JACOB HORNBERGER 0 0%

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON 2 0.19%

VIVEK RAMASWAMY 2 0.19%

RON DeSANTIS 22 2.11%

RYAN L. BINKLEY 0 0%

DAVID STUCKENBERG 1 0.1%

DONALD J. TRUMP 832 79.69%

NIKKI HALEY 182 17.43%

CHRIS CHRISTIE 3 0.29%

PRESIDENT - NOWATA COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

CENK UYGUR

STEPHEN LYONS

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO

DEAN PHILLIPS

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER

JACOB HORNBERGER

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

RON DeSANTIS

RYAN L. BINKLEY

DAVID STUCKENBERG

DONALD J. TRUMP

NIKKI HALEY

CHRIS CHRISTIE

PRESIDENT - OSAGE COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING

PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT

JOSEPH R BIDEN JR

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON

CENK UYGUR

STEPHEN LYONS

ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO

DEAN PHILLIPS

PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN

CHASE OLIVER

JACOB HORNBERGER

PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN

ASA HUTCHINSON

VIVEK RAMASWAMY

RON DeSANTIS

RYAN L. BINKLEY

DAVID STUCKENBERG

DONALD J. TRUMP

NIKKI HALEY