Posted: Mar 05, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2024 6:42 PM
Oklahoma Presidential Primary Election Results
Here are the latest election results in Oklahoma for the March 5 Presidential Primary. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.
These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, March 8. Federal election results will be certified by the State Election Board on Tuesday, March 12.
Data is shown at the state level and also broken down by Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. Candidates are shown in the order they appeared on the ballot.
|
STATEWIDE PRESIDENT 80 OF 1984 PRECINCTS REPORTING
|PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
|JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
|7,831 78.2%
|MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
|635 6.34%
|CENK UYGUR
|155 1.55%
|STEPHEN LYONS
|421 4.2%
|ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
|126 1.26%
|DEAN PHILLIPS
|844 8.43%
|PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
|CHASE OLIVER
|32 60.68%
|JACOB HORNBERGER
|21 39.62%
|PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
|ASA HUTCHINSON
|49 0.2%
|VIVEK RAMASWAMY
|69 0.28%
|RON DeSANTIS
|337 1.35%
|RYAN L. BINKLEY
|36 0.14%
|DAVID STUCKENBERG
|55 0.22%
|DONALD J. TRUMP
|19,993 79.9%
|NIKKI HALEY
|4,337 17.33%
|CHRIS CHRISTIE
|148 0.59%
|
PRESIDENT - WASHINGTON COUNTY 5 OF 26 PRECINCTS REPORTING
|PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
|JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
|196 75.38%
|MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
|19 7.31%
|CENK UYGUR
|4 1.54%
|STEPHEN LYONS
|13 5%
|ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
|3 1.15%
|DEAN PHILLIPS
|25 9.62%
|PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
|CHASE OLIVER
|1 100%
|JACOB HORNBERGER
|0 0%
|PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
|ASA HUTCHINSON
|2 0.19%
|VIVEK RAMASWAMY
|2 0.19%
|RON DeSANTIS
|22 2.11%
|RYAN L. BINKLEY
|0 0%
|DAVID STUCKENBERG
|1 0.1%
|DONALD J. TRUMP
|832 79.69%
|NIKKI HALEY
|182 17.43%
|CHRIS CHRISTIE
|3 0.29%
|
PRESIDENT - NOWATA COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING
|PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
|JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
|MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
|CENK UYGUR
|STEPHEN LYONS
|ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
|DEAN PHILLIPS
|PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
|CHASE OLIVER
|JACOB HORNBERGER
|PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
|ASA HUTCHINSON
|VIVEK RAMASWAMY
|RON DeSANTIS
|RYAN L. BINKLEY
|DAVID STUCKENBERG
|DONALD J. TRUMP
|NIKKI HALEY
|CHRIS CHRISTIE
|
PRESIDENT - OSAGE COUNTY 0 OF XX PRECINCTS REPORTING
|PRESIDENT - DEMOCRAT
|JOSEPH R BIDEN JR
|MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
|CENK UYGUR
|STEPHEN LYONS
|ARMANDO MANDO PEREZ-SERRATO
|DEAN PHILLIPS
|PRESIDENT - LIBERTARIAN
|CHASE OLIVER
|JACOB HORNBERGER
|PRESIDENT - REPUBLICAN
|ASA HUTCHINSON
|VIVEK RAMASWAMY
|RON DeSANTIS
|RYAN L. BINKLEY
|DAVID STUCKENBERG
|DONALD J. TRUMP
|NIKKI HALEY
|CHRIS CHRISTIE
