Tom Davis

The Bartlesville League of Women Voters presents AMERICAN WOMAN at 7 pm on Thursday, March 14, at Theatre Bartlesville 312 S. Dewey.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Prgram Chair Fran Stallings, Playwright/Co-Director/Actor Shelby Brammer and Co-Director Sidney Brammer said this free performance highlights the woman sufferage movement. Fran Stallings said,"This play was first set to run in 2020, but COVD-19 dashed those plans."

Fast forward to 2024 and Shelby Brammer took a 2-act play and turned it into a 45-minute staged reading with the help of Sidney Brammer. The performance is based on the full-length play by CELEBRATION 100 YEARS of WOMAN SUFFERAGE by Joan Killingsworth Dreisker and Janice P. Drieling.