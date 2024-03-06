Posted: Mar 06, 2024 9:59 AMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 10:01 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to a fundraiser concert to support the Lighthouse Outreach Center’s mission to provide help and hope for the homeless.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Errol Hada (HAD-uh) extendedthe invitation to enjoy a night of music with a concert by Christian Artists Blake & Jenna Bolerjack at Lyon Hall at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, 2201 Silver Lake Road, in Bartlesville.

Errol said, "Blake & Jenna Bolerjack are a musical duo who sing a mixture of modern gospel and Christian styles of music."

Blake and Jenna are known for their exciting power ballads such as God Hid A Lion, and Ain't No Grave. This husband/wife duo has traveled across the nation with their concerts and even Europe for several tours. Find their music on all major digital outlets and their website: www.blakeandjenna.com