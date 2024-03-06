News
Posted: Mar 06, 2024 12:28 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 12:28 PM
Arvest Foundation Donates $2K to CMT
Children’s Musical Theatre will have a boost in funding thanks to a $2,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. The funds will be used for general operating costs to allow children to experience all aspects of performing in a musical production, including auditioning, singing, dancing, and acting.
Children’s Musical Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a nonprofit whose purpose is to enrich the lives of youth by providing quality musical theatre performances and educational opportunities.
Arvest Bank branch manager Tanya Stokes presented the check to board member Kimberly Jones.
“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Stokes said. “Bartlesville is fortunate to have Children’s Musical Theatre inspiring young musical artists and consistently giving us high-quality musical productions.”
