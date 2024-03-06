Posted: Mar 06, 2024 12:28 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 12:28 PM

Nathan Thompson

Children’s Musical Theatre will have a boost in funding thanks to a $2,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. The funds will be used for general operating costs to allow children to experience all aspects of performing in a musical production, including auditioning, singing, dancing, and acting.

Children’s Musical Theatre is celebrating its 25th anniversary as a nonprofit whose purpose is to enrich the lives of youth by providing quality musical theatre performances and educational opportunities.

Arvest Bank branch manager Tanya Stokes presented the check to board member Kimberly Jones.