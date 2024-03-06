Posted: Mar 06, 2024 12:45 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 12:46 PM

Nathan Thompson

On Monday, the Oklahoma Senate took a major step to enhance public safety by passing two significant pieces of legislation introduced by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, aimed at strengthening protections for businesses and their employees by making it easier to prosecute repeat offenders and career criminals.

“The staggering rise in criminal activity in our state is simply unacceptable," Daniels said. “These commonsense bills are a crucial step towards safeguarding our communities and hard-working Oklahomans by taking aim at career criminals and deterring others from following a similar path. The strong backing from respected organizations across our state underscores the critical nature of these legislative measures. I urge my colleagues in the House to act swiftly in support of these bills so that we can combat the rise in crime and secure a safer future for all Oklahomans."

Recent data from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) shows crimes against people and property increased 171% and 164% respectively between 2017 and 2021. Meanwhile, according to the National Retail Federation, over 81% of business owners say they have experience d more violent retail theft-related crime when compared to previous years.

SB 1877 aims to take repeat offenders and career criminals off the street by extending the aggregation period for the valuation of stolen items from 90 to 180 days. This will give law enforcement and prosecutors a more accurate assessment of the patterns of repeat offenders and allow them the time needed to build the strongest case possible to hold career criminals accountable. The longer aggregation period also sends a strong signal to potential criminals, helping to deter future crime.

Simultaneously, SB 1735 protects businesses and their employees against violence accompanying forcible entry into restricted and employee-only areas of commercial buildings. This legislation acknowledges the vulnerability that store employees often face. On the front lines of this increase in violent crimes are cashiers, especially those that work in retail, grocery stores and convenience stores where alcohol and tobacco products are often stored behind the register.

These critical bills have garnered the support of key statewide organizations, including the Public Safety Alliance of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, and the Oklahoma Grocers Association.