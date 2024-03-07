News
Government
Posted: Mar 07, 2024 6:28 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 6:29 AM
PODCAST: Senator James Lankford
Tom Davis
US Senator James Lankford called into Bartlesville Radio today for his monthly podcast.
Senator Lankford talked about the federal budget process and the need to stop approving continuing resolutions and actually get down to the business of creating a federal budget.
Lankford also talked about the border crisis and the need to the President to get involved in order to help stop all the illegal border crossings into the US.
« Back to News