News
Bartlesville
Posted: Mar 07, 2024 8:08 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 8:08 AM
The Good, The Bad, The BBQ for Elder Care Set for May 11
Tom Davis
You are invited to The 26th Annual The Good, The Bad & The Barbecue charity event on Saturday May 11, 2024 hosted by Robert Hughes and family & the Hughes Ranch to benefit Elder Care.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Event Chair Juli Merciez for the event invited eveyone to celebrate with The Clydesdales, a Horseshoe Ring Toss, Silent and Live Auction and live entertainment.
Tickets begin at $100 each. Details at https://abouteldercare.org/bbq/
Elder Care is a non-profit organization designed to be the central coordinator of services for mature adults and their families. Our team is here to help you live a healthy, happy, & independent life!
Established in 1983, Elder Care provides innovative programs through a customized care plan for each individual. Our goal is to link you and your family with the best services available to meet your unique needs. We take pride in being a comprehensive professional resource for aging services in Washington, Nowata, and Osage county.
« Back to News