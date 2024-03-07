Posted: Mar 07, 2024 8:20 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 8:20 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Spring showers bring May flowers, but before they flower you have to plant them.

Washington County Master Gardner's annual Plant Sale is set to start Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will include plants like herbs, peppers, squash, tomatos, succulents, cucumbers, butterfly kits, pass alongs, and more.