Posted: Mar 07, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

Scott George, along with Osage Tribal Singers of “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” have been invited to perform at the Academy Awards this Sunday. That song from the film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has been nominated for Best Original Song.

There are five songs that have been nominated for this category. Also performing at Sunday night’s Oscars include Jon Batiste, Becky G, Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Martin Scorsese has been nominated for Best Director, Lily Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress and the movie is up for the Best Picture award. The Oscars will air on ABC at 6 p.m. this Sunday. The film, which was released in October can be viewed on Apple TV+, has received great reviews and won several awards.