Posted: Mar 07, 2024 10:34 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 10:35 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners agreed to hold the countywide free dump day on Saturday, April 20th. County barns across all three districts will be open to dump your unwanted items on that Saturday.

Most things will be accepted, but household garbage and hazardous waste will not be accepted. Paints must be dried out and contractor work debris will not be accepted during the free dump day. Only Osage County residents can participate.