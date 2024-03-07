Posted: Mar 07, 2024 1:44 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2024 1:44 PM

Ty Loftis

For those of you who were unable to get a ticket for the Oscars watch party at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Pawhuska, the Friends of Fairfax will be holding a viewing of the event as well on Sunday evening.

The nonprofit community group will have a “potluck” gathering to watch the Academy Awards at the Mezzanine on Main in Fairfax. To RSVP, call Kay Bills at 202-550-9801.