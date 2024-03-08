Posted: Mar 08, 2024 5:51 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 5:51 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen issued the following statement following President Biden’s State of the Union Address.

“Tonight’s State of the Union Address showcased yet again that President Biden remains blind to what many Americans clearly see: his policies are dangerous and destructive. He should have used this opportunity to take responsibility for our historically high inflation, out-of-control Southern border, rampant crime, weakness on the world stage, and sky-high energy prices. President Biden continues to blame others for his faults, but Oklahomans clearly see through this smokescreen. My message to President Biden, who keeps claiming that Republicans have not given him the tools to solve the border crisis and other problems, is that he can borrow my pen to reverse his more than sixty executive orders that overturned Trump-era policies,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.