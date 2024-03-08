Posted: Mar 08, 2024 9:55 AMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 9:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

There will be consideration to approve and sign a contract with Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth More for another year.

There will also be discussion to sign a scope of services letter with CPA Bill Turner to do budgeting services for Osage County for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The Board will also look to sign a resolution that would declare priority order of funding for projects in Osage County.

The Board will finish the meeting by going into executive session to discuss the possibility of giving raises to certain county employees.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.