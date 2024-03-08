Posted: Mar 08, 2024 2:53 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Richard Kane YMCA announced this week that they will discontinue its agreement to oversee the soccer fields at City-owned fields after this soccer season. Human Resources Director with the City of Bartlesville explains what their reasoning was behind the decision.

During Monday evening's city council meeting, council members also voted to approve an updated agreement with 4F Sports. They will now begin managing Artunoff softball fields, along with the Price Fields Complex.