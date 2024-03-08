Posted: Mar 08, 2024 3:35 PMUpdated: Mar 08, 2024 3:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board will convene at 5 p.m. for a special meeting on Monday and that will be followed by the regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m.

During the special meeting, board members will receive bids for the $670,000 General Obligation Buildings Bond for the school and will seek to award the bonds to the lowest bidder.

During the regularly scheduled meeting, Bledsoe Hewett and Gullekson will present the Board with the financial audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Sammie Frost will also be highlighted as a district-wide spotlight teacher.

Personnel matters will also be discussed in executive session.

Monday evening's meeting will take place in the administration building and is open for the public to attend.