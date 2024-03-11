Posted: Mar 11, 2024 3:04 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 3:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center on Tuesday evening.

The council will review an ordinance and consider amending the city ordinances for animals, public nuisances and trials and judgments. The council will also consider approving the rough draft for the capital improvement plan.

The council will look to amend a resolution regarding water and sewer tap connection rates and tap fees as well. Chamber of Commerce Director Mike McCartney is also set to give a report on Tuesday evening.

Tuesday evening's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in attending.