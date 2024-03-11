News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Mar 11, 2024
Bartlesville to Host Grand Area Special Olympics on Saturday
Nathan Thompson
Dozens of incredible athletes will return to Bartlesville this weekend competing in several sports.
Bartlesville Public Schools Executive Director of Teaching and Learning LaDonna Chancellor has the details.
The Grand Area Special Olympics feature athletes with intellectual disabilities in seven counties in northeast Oklahoma — from Washington County all the way to Ottawa County. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Custer Stadium.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and cheer for these extraordinary athletes.
