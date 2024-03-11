Posted: Mar 11, 2024 6:08 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2024 7:00 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dozens of incredible athletes will return to Bartlesville this weekend competing in several sports.

Bartlesville Public Schools Executive Director of Teaching and Learning LaDonna Chancellor has the details

The Grand Area Special Olympics feature athletes with intellectual disabilities in seven counties in northeast Oklahoma — from Washington County all the way to Ottawa County. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Custer Stadium.