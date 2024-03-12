Posted: Mar 12, 2024 7:33 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 7:33 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Nostalgia is something that peeks when the line “You’re old…” is uttered. Though some people would like to keep their past childhood in the past, some would like their children and children’s children to experience the things they did as a kid.

The Kiddie Park in Bartlesville Oklahoma needs your help for just that. If you remember the long lines for tickets, the smell of funnel cakes, popcorn, and other varieties of food trucks, hordes of kids clambering to various rides, the young teens working the rides and ticket booths that you thought were cool, and of course, the rickety rides.

Well, those rickety rides are in need of some TLC before the Kiddie Park opens this summer. The Kiddie Park is asking for volunteer mechanics or people who are handy to help the two men they do have to make sure all the rides are in tip top shape for all the kids this summer.

The Kiddie Park is also looking for volunteers to do other heavy manual labor around the park as it is under refurbishment for the summer’s festivities. Volunteers for Park projects are asked to dress for the occasion and show up Friday at 2 p.m. or Saturday at 10 a.m.

If you are handy and want to help out with ride maintenance, please call 918-336-5337.