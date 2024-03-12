Posted: Mar 12, 2024 9:45 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Bank announces it has hired Nicholas Moody as a commercial banker serving Bartlesville and Dewey.

“We are excited to have Nicholas join our team at Arvest,” Loan Manager Jay Dyer said. “He brings solid commercial lending experience and a desire to be involved in the community he serves. He's a great fit for the Arvest culture.”

Moody brings more than four years of banking experience in commercial lending to Arvest. He is a former agriculture education instructor, most recently with the Oklahoma Union Public Schools before starting his career in banking.

Moody has a Bachelor of Science in agriculture education from Oklahoma State University and a Master of Education from North Carolina State University. Moody is also a graduate of Oklahoma Bankers Association commercial lending school in 2020 and intermediate banking school in 2023.

Moody has served on the OBA agriculture and the Interstate Fair and Rodeo Livestock committees. He and his wife Katie have two teenage children.