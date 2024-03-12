Posted: Mar 12, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2024 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Police Department is set to give a State of the Department address on Thursday, March 28th.

Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry and other Bartlesville police staff will gather at the Fine Arts Building at Oklahoma Wesleyan University to discuss organizational structure, the use of school resource officers, new radio systems and much more. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m.