Posted: Mar 13, 2024 8:46 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 8:46 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

There is not greater horror than a kid in a kitchen. Especially if anything they make starts with “my special…” Tasting it may be your undoing, but NOT tasting it will have the same outcome no doubt. Though, what to do is the question?

Well, The Eatery by 3 Kids & A Cake knows that the best way to teach kids anything is to incorporate some hands on learning experience. To spare your kitchen, taste buds, and at least some of your nerves The Eatery will be offering a cupcake decorating class at 9:30 a.m. or 12 p.m.

All Materials are provided and the event will be held March 20, 2024. Just in time for spring break.

To sign your child up for the 9:30 a.m. class click here.

To sign your child up for the 12 p.m. class click here.

The Eatery by 3 Kids & A Cake is located at 319 ½ Dewey Ave., Bartlesville, Ok.