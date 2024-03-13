Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 13, 2024 10:19 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 10:19 AM

VIDEO: Cherokee Chat

Tom Davis
 
On this week's episode of CHEROKEE CHAT, host John Weston was joined by Lyle Marin. Lyle is President of Cooperative Credit Union since 2014. CCU is a proud sponsor and supporter of the Coffeyville Area Chamber of Commerce.
 
John highlighted Lyle as a Cherokee who is in the business world and talked about the Cherokee heritage and how learning about his heritageis meshes with both his worlds as a Cherokee and as a busineness man.
 
WATCH THE SHOW HERE:

