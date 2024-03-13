Posted: Mar 13, 2024 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The filing period has came to an end for those wishing to run for a seat in the Osage Nation Congress. This year, there are six open Congressional seats that will be carrying a four-year term for the ninth Osage Congress and 16 candidates filed to fill those open seats.

Joe Tillman, John Maker, Billy Keene and Jodie Revard, who are currently in office, have filed for candidacy. Traci Phillips, William Kemble, Jacque Jones, Brooklin Sweezy, Alexis Martin, Patrick Cullen-Carroll, Liberty Metcalf, Tina Allen, Angela Pratt, Maria Whitehorn, Christa Fulkerson and Pam Shaw are the other candidates to file in hopes of getting a congressional seat.

The election is set for Monday, June 3rd. This year's inauguration will take place at the Osage Hotel and Casino in Bartlesville on Saturday, July 13th.