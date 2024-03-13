Posted: Mar 13, 2024 2:44 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2024 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The process for setting the budget in Pawhuska has not been easy in the past couple of years. That is why Carol Jones with the City of Pawhuska went looking for a software program that would make things easier. She said the annual cost is $10,000 and added it would be well-worth the investment.

The program is called ClearGo and Jones cited the City of Glenpool as a community that uses the software system and has had good luck with it. City Manager Jerry Eubanks and Mayor Mark Buchanan talk about what they believe will be benefits of using the program.

ClearGo is a nation-wide company. The council went on to approve the use of the company for the next fiscal year.