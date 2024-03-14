News
Posted: Mar 14, 2024 5:58 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2024 6:16 AM
Get Real Ministries March Against Meth 2024 is Saturday
Tom Davis
You are invited to the 8th Annual March Against Meth with Get Real Ministries on Saturday, March 16, at noon at 411 W. 14th Street in Bartlesville.
Pastor Rando Gamble said, " We are holding our montlhy Jesus Burger event with our March Against Meth. We will also have local resources and help for those who are, or have family members struggling in addiction. Powerful testimonies from those who have overcome those addictions and from mothers and family members who lost their their loved one to those powerful drugs here in Bartlesville!"
Pastor Shiloh Gamble said,"It's time to take back Bartlesville and stand for those who can't!"
You can be fed spirituality and physically with others that have recovered from ALL kinds of addictions, and life struggles that have been healed or being healed. Get Real Ministires will fight the fight with you! FREE NARCAN,FOOD, AND CLOTHES!
