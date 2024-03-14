Posted: Mar 14, 2024 8:18 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2024 9:05 AM

Tom Davis

A $5,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will be used to help with scholarships for troop membership costs and uniforms, as well as assist with day camp costs for cub scouts.

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts serves the youth of northeastern Oklahoma with the mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor recently presented the check to Philip Wright, executive director of the Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to further invest in our community’s youth,” said Taylor. “The Cherokee Area Council prepares young people for their futures.”

“Thank you to the Arvest Foundation for this incredible gift to help provide positive effects through Scouting for Scouts in need,” said Wright. “This year, we will celebrate 115 years of Scouting in the Cherokee Area Council. Scouting helps young people develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills.”