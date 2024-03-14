News
Osage Nation
Osage Nation Launches PathFinders Development Program
The Osage Nation has announced the creation of the Osage PathFinders Development program. This is a program designed to bring about the future of aviation and aerospace leaders. Osage, LLC Chairman Galen Crum had the following to say:
"The Pathfinders program promises to be a one-of-a-kind STEM education and apprenticeship program backed by university, tribal government and industry sponsors. It will provide a platform for Osage youth to launch into some of the most challenging and financially rewarding careers in advanced aviation."
To be eligible to participate in the program, you must be a member of the Osage Nation, 17 years of age and students will need a government issued ID. For more information, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.
