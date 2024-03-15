News
Oklahoma
Posted: Mar 15, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 9:43 AM
CAPITOL CALL 3-15-24 Powered by Phillips 66
Tom Davis
Representatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane on this week's CAPITOL CALL powerec by Phillips 66 brought us up to date on what's happening at the state capitol.
Representative Judd Strom talked about the process of getting the proposed bills in order and whitled down.
Representative John B. Kane explained a pension issue that was changed to address the teacher shortage.
Both had praise for the youngesters and their families that participated in the recent Washington County Jt. Livestock Show.
Enjoy the entire program here:
