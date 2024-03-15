Posted: Mar 15, 2024 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Judd Strom and John B. Kane on this week's CAPITOL CALL powerec by Phillips 66 brought us up to date on what's happening at the state capitol.

Both had praise for the youngesters and their families that participated in the recent Washington County Jt. Livestock Show.