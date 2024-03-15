Posted: Mar 15, 2024 10:17 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning At that meeting, there will be discussion to approve a proposal from Higgins Construction Management to have owner’s representation for the Osage County Courthouse renovation. That will cost $3,750.

The Board will also consider signing a proposed scope of services and fees for structural engineering services contract with Wallace Design Collective on the Osage County Courthouse visual condition survey. That will be a fixed fee basis of $8,500.

The Board will also look to approve the Osage County Courthouse planning and design anticipated fee summary with Ambler Architects for $122,000.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.