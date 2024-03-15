News
Oologah Schools
Posted: Mar 15, 2024 10:45 AMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 10:45 AM
Oologah Class Days to Air on KYFM on Saturday
Ty Loftis
Tune into 100.1 KYFM on Saturday afternoon for Oologah Class Days. Seniors from Oologah High School will be sharing their favorite class memories and playing their favorite music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
Thank you to Totel CSI, Bartnet IP, Regent Bank and Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative for making Saturday’s broadcast possible.
