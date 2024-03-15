Posted: Mar 15, 2024 2:40 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Eric Bledsoe with Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson presented the Pawhuska School Board with a 2022-2023 financial audit on Thursday night. Bledsoe said that the school was in compliance and that the board would be able to approve and accept the audit that the firm had completed.

When looking at the general fund, the school had 8.6 million dollars of revenue collected in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. That was down slightly from the previous year. Expenses for the 2022-2023 fiscal year went down slightly though, so the report showed that the school broke even.

The only finding that Bledsoe reported involved activity fund reconciliations. He said that the school needs to update that on a timely basis, but said it is an easy thing to fix.