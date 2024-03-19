Posted: Mar 19, 2024 7:23 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 7:28 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Foundation is proud to announce that it has been awarded accreditation from the Community Foundation Natonal Standards program. This prestgious certification recognizes the organization’s commitment to excellence in community philanthropy.

The program is directed by the Community Foundation National Standards Board with support from the Council on Foundations. The Accreditation Seal is only achieved by foundations that comply with 26 distinct standards of excellence in areas of Governance, Resource Development, Stewardship & Accountability, Grantmaking, and Donor Relations.

“I’m excited to celebrate this milestone with our community,” said Laura Jensen, Executive Director of Bartlesville Community Foundation. “The Foundation staff and board have worked diligently toward this goal to show how seriously we take our responsibility of stewarding charitable dollars in our community.”

Accreditation in Community Foundation National Standards demonstrates that the Bartlesville Community Foundation has met rigorous benchmarks for quality and performance. The Bartlesville Community Foundation joins just two other Oklahoma community foundations in reaching this achievement: Oklahoma City Community Foundation and Tulsa Community Foundation.

“The BCF is a vital part of our community, and I join with the Board of Trustees, our fundholders and the Bartlesville Community in saying how much we appreciate the work that has gone into reaching this milestone”, said Debbie Mueggenborg, Vice-Chair and Founding Trustee.

The Bartlesville Community Foundation achieves this milestone in its 25th anniversary year. Over the last 25 years, the Foundation has granted more than $10 million to support impacbul charitable works. The Foundation looks forward to celebrating this legacy of philanthropy with our community on September 17th at the inaugural Celebrate Together Luncheon.

For more informaAon about the Bartlesville Community Foundation, visit the website at www.bartlesvillecf.org, give us a call at 918.337.2287.