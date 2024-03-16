Posted: Mar 19, 2024 8:03 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 8:09 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Anything made in America brings out the flags, the fireworks, and the phrase “God bless America”, but everything made in America is not something that fuels the economy. Or American history for that matter, for this American staple features Americans artistic skill.

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's concert “Made in America” was a big hit on Saturday night, March 16. Featuring BSO’s Myrna HershbergerYoung Artists Award winner Faith Foote, Senator Julie Daniels, and actress Julie Brammer, “Made in America” was both patriotic and historical as the audience was lead along to the tones that shape forgotten experiences.

From dreaming to believing. Faith Foote left the crowd’s mouths on the floor with her performance. Receiving a standing ovation twice over, Foote had this to say after the concert was over.

Before, during, and after the concert the audience was kept lively and engaged by 47-year conductor and music director for BSO Lauren Green.

From the humorous introductions to pieces, the reminiscent recall of childhoods, to the explanation of his tactics, Green gripped the minds, bodies, and souls of the audience and together with the orchestra wove together one, BIG dream.

With diverse tones from West Side Story and pieces that required narration BSO also ventured through a wide variety of musical composers like African American composer William Grant Still and Michael Kamen’s live long project.

BSO will be having another concert May 4, 2024 called “Three’s Company” at 7:30 p.m.