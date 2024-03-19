Posted: Mar 19, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 10:25 AM

Ty Loftis

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will be holding its 32nd annual Kite Festival this Saturday. The Eureka Springs, Arkansas animal sanctuary will have a day of food, music and many other activities for a family-friendly and fun-filled day.

Free goodie bags will be available for the first 150 people who are show up. There will also be an opportunity to win five raffle baskets. Admission to the event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free.