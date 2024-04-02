Posted: Mar 19, 2024 11:13 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 11:37 AM

Tom Davis

There is a city of Bartlesville special election on Tuesday, April 2nd. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland covered what's on the ballot regarding changes to the city charter. He said the first 5 involve updating the language on a few things and the last five have more to do with the city council.

The Mayor also dispelled rumors that the water reuse plan in NOT in operation. He said that it won't likely be ready until 2026. He said that unfounded rumors have been causing confusion.