Posted: Mar 19, 2024 11:34 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Visitors Center will have a grand re-opening on Wednesday, April 3rd. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony held at 1 p.m. to mark the renovation project that has occurred at 602 E. Main Street in Pawhuska.

The new Center will feature a coffee shop, indoor and outdoor seating and meeting spaces. There will also be an information desk.