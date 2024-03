Posted: Mar 19, 2024 11:58 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 11:58 AM

Tom Davis

The vote on Tik Tok, in-person town halls and frustration with his fellow lawmakers regarding the federal budget and national debt were the topics discussed with US Congressman Josh Brecheen in our monthly podcast.

Listen Here:

Congressman Brecheen held 18 in-person town halls in February. For a recap of those town halls, please click here.

If you are a member of the media and would like to attend any of the in-person town halls, please RSVP to Ben Decatur at ben.decatur@mail.house.gov.

Schedule (all times Central):

Tuesday, April 2

8:00am - 9:00am

Tishomingo Town Hall

Johnston County Library

116 W. Main St.

Tishomingo, OK 73460

10:00am - 11:00am

Madill Town Hall

Madill Community Building

810 S. Second Ave.

Madill, OK 73446

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Atoka Town Hall

Atoka First Baptist Church

Family Life Center

169 N. Delaware Ave.

Atoka, OK 74525

4:30pm - 5:30pm

Wilburton Town Hall

The Serendipity Event Center

128 E. Main St.

Wilburton, OK 74578

Wednesday, April 3

8:30am - 9:30am

Broken Bow Town Hall

Broken Bow Library

Meeting Room

404 N. Broadway St.

Broken Bow, OK 74728

10:00am - 11:00am

Idabel Town Hall

Museum of the Red River

Mary H. Herron Community Conference Center

812 E. Lincoln Rd.

Idabel, OK 74745

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Hugo Town Hall

Hugo Agriplex Convention Center

415 E. Rena St.

Hugo, OK 74743

2:00pm - 3:00pm

Antlers Town Hall

Tipps Sacred Grounds Coffeehouse

206 SW B St.

Antlers, OK 74523

4:30pm - 5:30pm

Durant Town Hall

Donald W. Reynolds Library

1515 W. Main St.

Durant, OK 74701

Thursday, April 4

8:00am - 9:00am

Coalgate Town Hall

Coal County Library

115 W. Ohio Ave.

Coalgate, OK 74538

10:00am - 11:00am

Holdenville Town Hall

Grace M. Pickens Public Library

209 E. 9th St.

Holdenville, OK 74848

12:00pm - 1:00pm

Okemah Town Hall

Okfuskee County Historical Society

407 W. Broadway Street

Okemah, OK 74859

1:30pm - 2:30pm

Henryetta Town Hall

Henryetta Civic Center

115 S. 4th St.

Henryetta, OK 74437

3:00pm - 4:00pm

Morris Town Hall

Morris Community Center

400 S. Hughes Ave.

Morris, OK 74445