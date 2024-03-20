Posted: Mar 20, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 9:42 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Public School teachers with children will soon get a better break on daycare costs.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BPS Supt. Chuck McCauley announce that through partnerships and financial support from Arvest Foundation, educators will get an additional 30% off daycare costs at Tri County Tech. The discount moves from 20% off this current school year to 50% this coming fall.

Supt. McCauley said the busy spring events are underway with the prom and the graduation in May. On the foundation side, he said April holds the Teacher Hall of Fame event and Bruins of the Year.