Posted: Mar 20, 2024 1:31 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2024 1:35 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

Reese Witherspoon acting in “Legally Blonde” as Elle Woods once said “The rules of haircare are simple and finite.” Well this little lady knows a thing or two about that and came on this week’s video pre-washed.

This little Goldie Locks has only been at the SPCA for a few months. She was a little shy, but after some snuggles and compliments, she was ready to go. Heath Clouse, adoptions and transports specialist at the Washington County SPCA introduces the little lady.

Clouse says that Delta, like any Lab, enjoys water and when she’s not in the outdoors she would rather be in your arms.

Clouse explains a little bit of Delta’s temperament and who might best benefit from her addition to the family.

Adoptions for dogs are up to $25 dollars this month.